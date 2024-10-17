Watch: Giant pandas from China arrive at National Zoo in DC
Two giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, rekindling the tradition of “panda diplomacy” between China and the U.S. The 3-year-old pandas traveled from China to Dulles International Airport in a special FedEx flight before making their way to the zoo in a police-escorted motorcade, drawing excitement across the city.
- Welcoming the pandas: The National Zoo has released footage of the pandas, who are now settling into their new homes at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat. In the video, they are captured being transported, seen exploring their new environment and eating bamboo. As they arrived, the zoo reportedly became a scene of celebration, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse and nearby businesses offering panda-themed treats. The National Zoo is set to revive its popular panda cam soon, allowing fans to reconnect with the beloved bears.
- Panda diplomacy: The pandas’ arrival marks the start of a 10-year agreement announced by the China Wildlife Conservation Association after the National Zoo had been without pandas since last November, ending a 50-year streak after previous pandas were returned to China. The new pandas will be available for public viewing in January after a quarantine period. Pandas have been a symbol of diplomatic ties since 1972, when the first pair arrived following President Nixon’s historic visit to China. In June, the San Diego Zoo also received two giant pandas from China, which marked the first panda loans to the U.S. in two decades. The loan was finalized in February after Chinese leader Xi Jinping suggested sending pandas to enhance Sino-American friendship.
