Watch: Giant pandas from China arrive at National Zoo in DC

The National Zoo has released footage of the pandas, who are now settling into their new homes at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat. In the

video

, they are captured being transported, seen exploring their new environment and eating bamboo. As they arrived, the zoo reportedly became a scene of celebration, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse and nearby businesses offering panda-themed treats. The National Zoo is set to revive its popular panda cam soon, allowing fans to reconnect with the beloved bears.