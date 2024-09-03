David Fincher rumored to direct ‘Squid Game’ US spin-off for Netflix
Netflix is reportedly expanding the “Squid Game” universe with a U.S. spin-off titled “Squid Game: America.”
Renowned filmmaker David Fincher, who is currently under a multi-year contract with the streaming giant, is rumored to direct and produce the series. While Netflix has yet to officially announce the project, reports indicate that the upcoming show will be an original story and not a remake of the South Korean hit. Dennis Kelly, the writer behind “Utopia,” has been tapped to write the series, reported The Playlist in June.
“Squid Game: America” is one of several projects Fincher is purportedly developing with Netflix, including a “Chinatown” spin-off series that is currently awaiting a green light due to budget concerns. The original “Squid Game,” which returns for its second season in December, is set to conclude with its third season in 2025.
