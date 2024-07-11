Dartmouth student’s death sparks hazing probe
Hanover Police are investigating the death of 20-year-old Dartmouth College student Won Jang, whose body was found in the Connecticut River on Sunday. Personal items discovered near a dock suggest he never left the area after being last seen alive near the college’s boathouse docks on Saturday night.
- An active community member: Jang, from Delaware, was a biomedical engineering major, an active member of a fraternity and involved in various aspects of the Dartmouth community. “I’ve always challenged myself to learn more about the world in many different fields, and I loved how my exploration of hobbies and academics could be used to help my community,” Jang was quoted saying in a Delaware Secretary of Education Scholars nomination statement from 2022.
- Ongoing probe: Hanover Police received anonymous tips alleging a fraternity hazing event and heavy drinking occurring prior to Jang’s death. Investigators are currently exploring these claims along with other possible factors contributing to his death. In response to the ongoing investigation, Dartmouth College has suspended two Greek organizations and is providing support services to students affected by this tragedy.
