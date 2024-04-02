NextSharkNextShark.com

20-year-old Bowdoin College student found dead in Maine parking lot

via Bowdoin College / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
17 hours ago
A 20-year-old Chinese woman was found dead at a parking lot in Topsham, Maine, on Saturday morning.
Key points:
  • The woman was identified as Qingyang “K” Zhan, a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.
  • Police say there is currently no active threat to the community.
The details:
  • Zhan’s remains were found in the parking lot at 2 Main Street at 7:02 a.m. on March 31. The site, according to Topsham police, is currently used for parking construction equipment for the Frank J. Woods Bridge.
  • Police did not identify Zhan, but Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki named her in a letter addressing the campus community:

“Faculty members describe K as a bright and engaging presence, and many will remember her warmth and kindness. Her academic advisor, Jean Yarbrough—the Gary M. Pendy Sr. Professor of Social Sciences—described K as a student who was deeply interested in the most important theological and philosophical questions.”

  • Zhan was born in Shanghai and had been living in the U.S. since 2019. She resided in California and double-majored in government and legal studies and Asian studies at Bowdoin.
  • The college has extended counseling hours until Thursday and offered students and faculty members virtual support resources. A memorial service is being planned.
  • Autopsy results are pending. Authorities investigating the case say there is currently no active threat to the community.
 
