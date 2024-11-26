Dartmouth frat members, sorority charged in student’s drowning
A sorority and two members of a fraternity in Dartmouth College were charged in connection with the fatal drowning of Won Jang, a 20-year-old student whose body was found in the Connecticut River after an off-campus party in July. Jang, who could not swim and had a blood alcohol level of 0.167, was left behind as others fled the river during a heavy rainstorm.
- What happened: The party on July 6 was hosted by the Alpha Phi sorority, where members of the Beta Alpha Omega fraternity supplied alcohol, according to Hanover police. Most attendees were reportedly underage, including Jang, a member of Beta Alpha Omega and a biomedical engineering major from Delaware. After the party, a spontaneous decision by several attendees to swim in the Connecticut River turned tragic when a rainstorm prompted most to leave the area in groups. Jang was last seen near the docks before his body was recovered 65 feet (19.8 meters) offshore the following evening. His death was ruled as drowning and authorities investigated whether hazing played a role.
- What the college is saying: Following the incident, Dartmouth immediately suspended both Greek organizations, with those suspensions still in effect pending an internal investigation. In a statement, Dartmouth emphasized the importance of Greek organizations adhering to their stated values, adding that the school is committed to ensuring a “safe, respectful, equitable and inclusive community.” The college has since implemented new safety measures, including enhanced lighting and signage near waterfronts, increased security patrols, free swimming lessons and additional mental health and wellness programming for students.
- About the charges: On Friday, police charged Alpha Phi with one misdemeanor count of facilitating an underage alcohol house and two Beta Alpha Omega members, Matthew Catrambone and Samuel Terry, with providing alcohol to a person under 21. Catrambone and Terry are both scheduled to appear in court in January. The police described Jang’s drowning as a result of alcohol consumption and lack of supervision, with no one realizing he was unaccounted for after the group dispersed during the storm. Jang’s family also informed authorities that he could not swim. Dartmouth’s former dean, Scott Brown, remembered Jang as an engaged member of the college community.
Share this Article
Share this Article