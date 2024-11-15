Dancer claims Nicole Scherzinger got him fired for criticizing her ‘pro-MAGA’ engagements
A professional dancer has accused actor and singer Nicole Scherzinger of getting him fired after calling her out for engaging with “sex offenders” and MAGA politicians and celebrities on social media. Arthur Segisbaiv, a Kazakhstan-born professional dancer based in Belgium, shared details of his termination with NextShark.
- Catch up: Scherzinger, who is currently receiving rave reviews for her performance in “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway, recently faced backlash for commenting on an Instagram post by controversial comedian Russell Brand that many perceived to be supportive of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement. The Pussycat Dolls singer subsequently apologized for her actions, saying it was rooted in faith and that she “made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related.”
- How it started: Segisbaiv, who has worked with artists like Kesha and Shakira, was among those who called out Scherzinger on Instagram. In a series of Stories, he criticized Scherzinger for “following and engaging” with “sexual predators” such as Brand and Diddy — both of whom face allegations of rape and other crimes by multiple people — and “repeatedly posting Bible verses like a Bible thumper” while “performing and twerking barely naked at Gay Pride events.” He accused the singer of hypocrisy, rejected her apology and demanded that she “pick a side.” Following his criticism, Segisbaiv said Scherzinger sent her “bisexual friend,” Katie Morris, to “defend” her. He shared alleged voice messages from Morris, who explained that Scherzinger “doesn’t really have a choice” as much of her family are MAGA supporters. Segisbaiv, however, continued to criticize Scherzinger, saying she is “entitled to her own opinion/political views but she can’t have her cake and eat it too.”
- The aftermath: Following his calling out, Segisbaiv said Scherzinger’s team sent complaints to his dance and model agencies, which purportedly resulted in the termination of his representations on Nov. 12. Segisbaiv told NextShark that he called one of the bookers from one of those agencies, who “confirmed that the complaints came directly from Nicole Scherzinger’s team.” Segisbaiv said the booker did not give a name, but he believes it was Morris who lodged the complaints. “[Scherzinger’s] team are doing everything in their power to silence me and get me blackballed from the industry. I’m not going to let them bully me,” he noted, further accusing the singer’s team of sending bots and reporting his Instagram account. As of this writing, Scherzinger has not publicly addressed Segisbaiv’s allegations. “The intention behind my IG Stories was to express my deep disappointment as a longtime fan of Nicole’s. I don’t believe in cancel culture but I do believe in holding people accountable, especially if they’re LGBTQ+ allies who’re profiting off our community,” Segisbaiv told NextShark. “I’ve lost my representation, my income but I still have my values and my dignity.”
