Nicole Scherzinger sparks fury over ‘pro-MAGA’ comment on Russell Brand post
Singer and actor
- What happened: Scherzinger, who is currently receiving rave reviews for her performance on “Sunset Boulevard,” commented on Brand’s Election Day post, which showed the comedian holding a red hat that said “Make Jesus First Again.” The now-deleted comment — “Where do I get this hat!!!?”, along with prayer hands and red heart emojis — was quickly met with backlash from Instagram users, who saw it as an endorsement of Trump and Brand. Critics pointed out that Scherzinger’s fanbase, especially within the LGBTQ-plus community, has long supported her career, with some even calling for her Tony Award consideration to be revoked.
- What she said: Scherzinger issued an apology in response to the backlash, clarifying that her comment was rooted in her faith, not politics. “I made the mistake of not realizing that [my comment] could be easily interpreted as being politically related,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for.” The Pussycat Dolls singer went on to reaffirm her support for marginalized communities, writing, “I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that.”
- What “The View” hosts are saying: “The View” hosts came to Scherzinger’s defense on Monday’s episode. Ana Navarro described the backlash as “overkill” and criticized social media for being a hostile environment. “You can literally post a picture of puppies and there will be thousands of people attacking you,” she said, adding that Scherzinger should not have apologized. Sunny Hostin called the uproar “ridiculous,” especially in light of suggestions that the controversy could affect Scherzinger’s Tony chances. Sara Haines condemned the “poisonous and toxic” nature of social media outrage, while Whoopi Goldberg urged people to calm down. “She liked a hat about Jesus. Relax,” Goldberg said, echoing Scherzinger’s assertion that her comment was faith-driven and had nothing to do with politics.
