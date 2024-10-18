How ‘Culinary Class Wars’ winner spent his $200K prize money

Chef Kwon Sung Joon, who won 300 million Korean Won ($218,600) on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” revealed how he spent his prize money on the Oct. 16 episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.”

The 29-year-old chef, also known as Napoli Mafia, shared that instead of splurging, he used the amount to “secure a rental home next to my restaurant so that I could stay focused on my restaurant.”