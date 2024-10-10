Hit Korean cooking survival show ‘Culinary Class Wars’ declares a winner
Warning: Spoilers ahead
Kwon Sung-jun, also known as Napoli Matfia, won the first season of Netflix Korea’s “Culinary Class Wars,” besting Korean American celebrity chef Edward Lee in the final cook-off. The 12-part cooking survival show concluded on Tuesday, with Kwon taking home the 300 million won ($223,000) prize.
- Underdog victory: Initially a lesser-known chef in the competition, Kwon impressed judges with his innovative takes on Italian cuisine throughout the competition. The 29-year-old chef, who owns pasta bar Via Toledo in Seoul, eventually secured his victory with a lamb and pistachio dish featuring a Piedmont-style Barolo sauce.
- Major Netflix hit: “Culinary Class Wars” has become a global hit for Netflix, reaching the top 10 in 18 countries and claiming the No. 1 spot in Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. The show’s popularity has not only generated online buzz and memes but has also provided a boost to Korea’s restaurant industry, which faced challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.
