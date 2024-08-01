Trailblazing White House executive chef retires after nearly 3 decades
Filipino American Cris Comerford, the first woman and first person of color to serve as the White House’s executive chef, retired on July 26 after 29 years of crafting menus for state dinners, luncheons and other social events for five different presidents.
- Background and historic achievements: The Manila-born Comerford arrived in the U.S. at age 23 and began her White House career in 1995 as an assistant chef. She was appointed executive chef in 2005, becoming the first woman and first person of color to hold the position. Before the White House, she honed her culinary skills in Chicago hotels and Washington D.C. restaurants. She has been celebrated for her ability to cater to the diverse tastes of both Democratic and Republican presidents. Her notable achievements include a 2010 victory on “Iron Chef America” alongside Bobby Flay and the orchestration of complex state dinners, such as a 2014 event for 50 African leaders that incorporated ingredients from their homelands.
- What the White House is saying: In a statement, First Lady Jill Biden praised Comerford for her service. “I always say, food is love. Through her barrier-breaking career, Chef Cris has led her team with warmth and creativity, and nourished our souls along the way,” she said. “With all our hearts, Joe and I are filled with gratitude for her dedication and years of service.”
