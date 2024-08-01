These countries reward Olympic medalists with the most money
Hong Kong and Singapore are offering the highest financial incentives in the world for medal winners at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Hong Kong offers $768,000 for gold, $384,000 for silver and $192,000 for bronze, while Singapore provides $745,300 for gold, $372,650 for silver and $186,325 for bronze.
- Golden rewards: Indonesia ($300,000), Kazakhstan ($250,000) Malaysia ($216,000) and India ($210,000) also provide significant cash incentives for gold medals. Meanwhile, the U.S. offers a relatively meager $38,000 for gold, $23,000 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.
- Beyond cash prize: On top of the cash rewards, several countries also offer non-monetary bonuses for Olympic medalists. Kazakhstan provides apartments to medalists, Malaysia offers cars and South Korean medalists receive pensions. Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation also offers free lifetime transit passes to medal winners.
