Cooking oil scandal stirs outrage in China
Recent Chinese media reports revealing that state-owned Sinograin and private conglomerate Hopefull Grain and Oil Group have been transporting cooking oil in fuel tankers without proper cleaning has ignited public outrage, with many Chinese netizens expressing their anger and calling for harsher punishments for the companies involved. Both companies acknowledged the allegations and pledged to cooperate with the investigations
- Investigation underway: In response to the public outcry, authorities have launched investigations into the matter and began inspection of other companies in the food transportation industry. China’s State Council has promised that those involved “will be severely punished.”
- Recurring issue: Similar incidents of transporting cooking oil in fuel tankers were reported in 2005 and 2015. The scandal raises serious concerns about food contamination, especially given the already prevalent issue of “gutter oil,” which is recycled cooking oil often sourced from drains and grease traps and then illegally sold to unsuspecting consumers. President Xi Jinping warned in a 2013 speech that the Communist Party’s legitimacy would be questioned if it “cannot even do a good job in food safety.”
