Climate change poses grave threat to South Korea’s kimchi
Kimchi, South Korea’s national dish, is facing serious shortage challenges as rising temperatures threaten the production of key ingredient napa cabbage. The shrinking supply of the vegetable has already led to soaring prices, putting both farmers and the kimchi industry under strain.
- What’s going on: Napa cabbage, which thrives in cool climates, is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. As temperatures rise and extreme weather events like heatwaves and heavy rains become more common, cabbage yields have plummeted. The area of highland cabbage farms has shrunk dramatically, while fungal infections are more prevalent in warmer climates. In the worst-case scenario, South Korea may no longer be able to grow the crop by 2090. “If this continues, then in the summer time we might have to give up cabbage kimchi,” Lee Ha-yeon, a government-designated Kimchi Master, told Reuters.
- What’s being done: The South Korean government is taking steps to protect production. Plans include a $40 million investment in new supply facilities and the release of key ingredients to manage shortages during the upcoming “gimjang” season, when families traditionally prepare kimchi for winter. Additionally, scientists are working on developing more resilient cabbage varieties, though there have reportedly been concerns over the taste and cost of these new varieties.
