Over 1,000 people infected by kimchi norovirus outbreak in South Korea
South Korean media reported that as many as 1,024 people suffered from food poisoning after eating kimchi contaminated by norovirus as of Saturday afternoon.
Among those affected were students and staff from 24 schools where the kimchi was distributed as part of meals. Norovirus, a contagious disease, can be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces that an infected person has touched. Most people can reportedly recover from its symptoms, such as diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, without hospitalization.
