‘Bling Empire’ star Christine Chiu reveals why she turned down ‘RHOBH’
Reality star Christine Chiu recently disclosed that she was offered a contract for season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (“RHOBH”).
Key points:
- Chiu confirmed in an interview with People that she turned down an offer to join “RHOBH” season 5, which aired in 2014.
- She cited the death of family members and in-laws’ opposition to reality TV as reasons for turning the offer down.
- The casting would have made her the show’s first Asian cast member, ahead of Crystal Kung Minkoff who joined in season 11.
The details:
- Chiu disclosed the information on May 11 at the Gold Gala:
“I actually got the contract for it. At that time, somebody on my father’s side passed away, and then my dog was on the verge of passing away, so emotionally I don’t think I was quite ready. And my husband’s family was very much against reality TV, so I actually had to back out.”
- NBC Universal, the parent company of Bravo, allowed Chiu to withdraw from the contract. Years later, Chiu would end up joining Netflix’s “Bling Empire.”
- She expressed sadness over Minkoff’s departure and emphasized the need for more Asian American representation in reality TV.
- While Chiu is unsure if she’d ever join “RHOBH,” she remains committed to advocating for greater diversity in entertainment.
Tangent:
- Minkoff, the first Asian American cast member on “RHOBH,” recently left the show after season 13.
- Jessel Taank from “Real Housewives of New York” is currently the only Asian American woman in the Bravo franchise.
