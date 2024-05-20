‘Bling Empire’ star Christine Chiu reveals why she turned down ‘RHOBH’

Reality star Christine Chiu recently disclosed that she was offered a contract for season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (“RHOBH”).

“I actually got the contract for it. At that time, somebody on my father’s side passed away, and then my dog was on the verge of passing away, so emotionally I don’t think I was quite ready. And my husband’s family was very much against reality TV, so I actually had to back out.”