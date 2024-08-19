Viral Chinese Olympian helps at parents’ restaurant after return from silver medal win
Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin was seen helping her family’s restaurant in Hengyang, Hunan province, China, after returning home with a silver medal from the Paris Olympics. The 18-year-old first-time Olympian gained online fame for her adorable reaction during the medal ceremony for the women’s gymnastics balance beam event on August 5.
- Serving diners: The video, originally uploaded to Douyin and later re-shared on X, shows Zhou busy serving a bowl of food to diners while wearing her Olympic uniform. On August 11, Zhou promoted her family’s business on Weibo, inviting her followers and fans to come for a meal.
- What they’re saying: One Douyin user praised Zhou’s hardworking nature in their comment under Hengyang Daily’s post, writing, “We people from Hunan are diligent and hardworking.” Meanwhile, X users were thrilled by the thought that they could meet an Olympic medalist in China on any given day, as one person exclaimed, “So what ur(sic) saying is I can meet her if I go to her restaurant rn (right now)?”
