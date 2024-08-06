NextSharkNextShark.com

Watch: Chinese gymnast mimics Italian athletes in wholesome Olympics podium moment

Watch: Chinese gymnast mimics Italian athletes in wholesome Olympics podium momentWatch: Chinese gymnast mimics Italian athletes in wholesome Olympics podium moment
via @OlympicsContext
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin is winning hearts online for her adorable reaction at the Olympics podium.
A video of the wholesome moment shows Zhou, a first-time Olympian at age 18, surprised to see gold medal winner Alice D’Amato, 21, and bronze medal winner Manila Esposito, 17, biting their medals during the award ceremony for the women’s gymnastics balance beam on Monday. Without a second thought, Zhou takes her silver medal and charmingly places it in front of her mouth to mimic the two Italian athletes. Many X users found Zhou’s reaction priceless, with one user commenting, “Ngl (not gonna lie) this is wholesome af” and another noting that Zhou is giving “Golden retriever energy.”
View post on X
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|