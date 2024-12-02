Chinese man claims he defaced Tokyo shrine over Fukushima discharge

Jiang Zhuojun, a 29-year-old Chinese national living in Japan, pleaded guilty to charges of property damage and disrespecting a place of worship in Tokyo District Court on Friday.

In court, Jiang said his motive was not tied to historical issues, stating, “I was protesting against the discharge of treated radioactive water … I wanted to protect the ocean.”

Reports emerged last year of a Chinese government-backed disinformation campaign exaggerating the dangers of the Fukushima discharge , fueling public anger and leading to boycotts and harassment of Japanese businesses.