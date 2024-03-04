Chinese divers win all 9 gold medals in first leg of World Cup in Montreal

China’s diving team dominated the first leg of the 2024 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, Canada, claiming all nine available gold medals.

Clean sweep: Led by standout performances from Chen Yiwen, Wang Zongyuan, Chen Yuxi and Yang Hao, the Chinese team secured victories across individual and synchronized events from the tournament held from Feb. 29 to March 3, reported CGTN

Impressive medal haul: The team won 12 medals overall, clinching one silver and two bronze medals on top of their nine-gold haul.

Road to Paris Olympics: As the only international competition before the Paris Olympic Games , the World Aquatics Diving World Cup serves as a crucial platform for competing countries to prepare for the Olympics. The next stop of the tournament is in Berlin from March 21-24, followed by the Super Final for all the qualifiers in Xi’an, China from Apr. 19 to 21.

Veteran athletes thrive: China asserted dominance from the start, claiming the mixed 3- and 10-meter team event title early on. The formidable duo of Wang and Long Daoyi continued China’s winning streak by clinching gold in the men’s 3-meter synchronized final, while Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan secured victory in the women’s 10-meter synchronized event by earning nine perfect scores.

Individual champs stand out: In the individual categories, 2022 and 2023 World Champion Chen Yiwen and 2024 World Champion Yang Hao added to China’s gold medal tally in the women’s 3-meter springboard and men’s 10-meter platform categories, respectively.

Chen, who lost her world title last month, said that she was “not really happy about the result in Doha, so I’m still trying to get better. I’m still trying to make myself more stable on my five dives.”