Chinese cop poses as couple’s dead son for 11 years to bring them comfort

A police officer from Shanghai acted as the deceased son of a couple from Shanxi province for 11 years, bringing comfort to a mother who is physically ill and cognitively impaired.

The couple lost their son in a gas leak incident in 2003 , reportedly leaving the mother, identified as Liang Qiaoying, paralyzed and with the cognitive ability of a 5-year-old. To help her cope, her husband, Xia Zhanhai, told her that their son was living and working in another city. In 2010, Xia saw officer Jiang Jingwei on TV and noticed his uncanny resemblance to their son. After three years of searching, Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “China Dream Show” helped reunite the “family” in November 2013, with Liang giving their “son” a teary embrace.

Since then, Jiang has maintained contact with his “parents” through social media. He also took them on a trip to Shanghai in 2016 and visited them for Chinese New Year in 2018. In a video call on Oct. 11, he told them, “Dad, happy Chung Yeung Festival, wishing you and mum good health.”