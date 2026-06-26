Why Chinese American generations see America differently

Older and younger Chinese Americans are increasingly getting their political information from different places, according to a study released last week by the Chinese-American Planning Council and Strength in Numbers Consulting Group.

The report found that older and younger generations often approach politics from different starting points, shaped by distinct media habits, immigration experiences and ideas about what it means to succeed in America. Those differences surfaced in conversations about public safety, immigration, civic participation and foreign policy across New York City’s Chinese American communities.

Opportunity versus voice

The study , “Memories and Movement: Intergenerational Study of Political Attitudes within New York City’s Chinese American Communities,” found that for many older participants, America was viewed primarily through the opportunities it made possible. Memories of war, political instability, state control and limited economic mobility in their countries of origin often informed how they understood government, success and belonging.

Several older adults expressed caution about criticizing the U.S. government, seeing America as a place that had provided opportunities unavailable elsewhere. One youth participant described such a mindset of the older generation by saying, “If they were to protest, that would just be going against a government that helped them build a better life … which kind of goes against their entire point of immigrating.”

Rather than focusing primarily on opportunity, many younger participants highlighted civil liberties, political voice and the ability to challenge authority. “To me, it’s like free speech, liberties … You can speak up to the government. To my parents, it seems more like an opportunity,” one participant said.

The conversation mirrors broader shifts in how Asian Americans view the U.S. An AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll released this month found that 64% of AAPI adults believe America “used to be a great place for immigrants but is not anymore,” while 30% said it remains one. At the same time, 80% said the American Dream remains an important part of the country’s identity.

Stability versus justice

Conversations about immigration revealed different assumptions about how government power should be understood. During an intergenerational discussion, one older participant argued that people who follow the law should not fear immigration enforcement, saying, “If you obey the law … then how would they even come and arrest you?”

Younger participants often responded by pointing to racial profiling, wrongful detention and the possibility that government systems can fail. In discussions about public safety, older adults frequently emphasized personal responsibility, regulation and social order, while the youth were more likely to discuss homelessness, gun access and broader social conditions that contribute to crime and insecurity.

Both generations expressed skepticism about U.S. military involvement abroad, but they often arrived at that position for different reasons. Older participants frequently framed their concerns around instability and the human costs of war. Younger participants approached the same issues through questions of human rights and moral accountability. One participant discussing the Israel-Palestine conflict said, “What matters now is people, not land … trading lives for land is disgusting.”

Different news, common ground

The researchers identified media consumption as one of the clearest factors separating how generations interpreted political issues. Older adults primarily relied on WeChat, Chinese-language newspapers and Chinese-language video platforms. Younger participants were more likely to get political information through Instagram, TikTok and Reddit.

Many younger participants described feeling overwhelmed by the volume of information online and uncertain about how to determine what was credible. One participant summarized their news consumption habits by saying, “I look at it … read the comments … then scroll.” Others described checking multiple sources because of what one participant called a “fear of just being misinformed.” Older adults voiced concerns about misinformation as well but often felt constrained by the smaller number of sources available in their primary language.

Participants who often described themselves as nonpolitical still spent hours debating immigration enforcement, deportation, public safety and foreign policy. When asked where they felt they could make the greatest impact, many pointed not to elections or political parties but to community-level action through volunteering, mutual aid and neighborhood involvement. The conversations highlighted two generations grappling with many of the same concerns through different experiences, information sources and ideas about what is most important to protect.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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