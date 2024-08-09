China accuses US of double standards amid swimmers’ doping scandal
The China Anti-Doping Agency accused its American counterpart of double standards on Tuesday for its handling of doping scandals in the U.S. On Thursday, the Chinese agency called for increased scrutiny of American track and field athletes, questioning the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s handling of such cases.
- China pushes back: Earlier this year, the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Aquatics accepted China’s explanation that 23 Chinese swimmers’ positive tests for a banned substance before the Tokyo Olympics resulted from tainted food. However, the U.S. launched an investigation under a 2020 law allowing federal authorities to probe sports doping and cover-ups. In response, China’s Olympic delegation head urged his American counterpart to cease “long-arm jurisdiction” and ensure the smooth and safe participation of all athletes in the upcoming Los Angeles and Salt Lake City Games.
- Tit for tat: CADA and Chinese state media have particularly focused on U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year but was cleared to compete after an arbitration panel attributed the result to contaminated meat. Chinese state media highlighted the more than 600 tests Chinese swimmers have undergone at the Games with no violations found.
