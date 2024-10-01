Beijing slams US’ $567 million pledge for Taiwan’s defense
The Biden administration approved a $567 million defense package for Taiwan, continuing U.S. support for the island in the face of increased pressure from China. This marks a significant step in bolstering Taiwan’s military readiness as Beijing escalates its military activities in the region.
- What’s it for: Biden authorized the Secretary of State “to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan,” the White House said on Sunday. This is nearly double the $345 million budget authorized last year. While the White House did not provide specifics, Defense News, citing an unnamed official, reported on Sept. 21 that the package includes “fund training, stockpiles, anti-armor weapons, air defense and multi-domain awareness.” Drones are expected to be crucial in Taiwan’s “asymmetric” warfare capacity, which focuses on countering China’s larger military with cost-effective and innovative technologies. The Pentagon is preparing a third aid package for Taiwan, with plans to complete it before January 2025.
- How China is responding: China condemned the U.S. decision on Monday, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating that arming Taiwan “seriously violates the one-China principle” and threatens regional stability. Lin also stressed that Taiwan’s independence efforts are “a dead end,” while U.S. assistance “will only backfire.” Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, has increased military activities near the island in the past week. Despite China’s protests, the U.S. remains committed to supporting Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which mandates providing sufficient arms to defend against potential threats. However, delays in arms deliveries and issues with the quality of transferred supplies have raised concerns. As of August, Taiwan was still waiting for $20.5 billion worth of backlogged U.S. military orders, according to the Cato Institute.
Share this Article
Share this Article