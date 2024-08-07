Late Chinese gaming influencer’s family accused of smear campaign against his girlfriend
A Chinese woman who had been targeted and blamed for the death of her gaming influencer ex-boyfriend was exonerated after police concluded that there was no scam involved in their relationship. Many social media users harassed the woman, Tan Zhu, following the death of 20-year-old Liu Jie, known online as Pangmao or “Fat Cat,” who jumped to his death from a bridge in Chongqing on April 11.
- Being targeted: Tan became a hated figure online after Liu’s sister revealed her personal information, including bank transactions that showed Liu had transferred at least 500,000 yuan ($69,000) to her while they were still together. Several social media users accused Tan of being a scammer responsible for Liu’s death. Liu’s sister allegedly paid social media agencies to amplify the accusations online and garner more views, resulting in Tan receiving death threats, according to a Chongqing police investigation.
- What happened next: In an update on May 19, Chongqing police cleared Tan’s name in the death of Liu, reaffirming that their relationship did not involve fraud. Authorities also revealed that, while Liu had sent money to Tan, she had also transferred a total of 450,000 yuan ($62,000) to him. Meanwhile, Chongqing police stated that Liu’s sister and several other influencers who infringed on Tan’s privacy and manipulated public opinion may face administrative penalties.
