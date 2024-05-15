Chinese netizens mourn suicide of gamer ‘Fat Cat’

Liu earned his living through “game boosting,” which entails playing video games on behalf of others.

Liu reportedly met Tan through the mobile game “Honor of Kings” in 2022 before they met in person in late 2023. He reportedly lived frugally to support his girlfriend’s financial needs and business dreams.

While Tan promised to marry Liu by the end of 2024, she broke up with him in April, stating he could not provide her with emotional value.

In a bid to win her back, Liu traveled to Chongqing from central Hunan province and asked her to live with him. When she declined, he reportedly transferred 66,000 yuan ($1,147) to her account.

Liu then jumped to his death off the Shibanpo Yangtze River Bridge in Chongqing on April 11. His body was found 12 days later.

Liu’s sister claims her brother transferred a total of 510,000 yuan ($70,635) to Tan over the course of their two-year relationship.

Tan apologized online for her role in Liu’s death but has been accused of lacking sincerity.