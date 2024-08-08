Marriage proposal during Chinese Olympian’s gold medal win sparks debate
Chinese badminton star Huang Yaqiong’s Olympic mixed doubles gold medal victory was immediately followed by a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend Liu Yuchen on Friday. The post-victory gesture has divided opinions online, with some celebrating the spectacle and others criticizing it for purportedly overshadowing the 30-year-old’s achievement.
- Romantic moment: A viral video of the proposal shows Huang proudly displaying her gold medal as Liu knelt and asked her hand in marriage. After placing the ring on her finger, he kissed her hand as the crowd cheered. Yaqiong took to Instagram to thank her fiance for “making my day.”
- Divided opinions: Critics argued the proposal diminished the athlete’s accomplishments, with WNBA star Sydney Colson writing on X: “Proposing to me after I win gold?? Baby you’ll never hear from me again! Had to make it about you.” Meanwhile, supporters of the couple celebrated the gesture, with some pointing to Huang’s apparent happiness. “She won Gold and getting married to the love of her life, it’s the best day of her life if anything,” a commenter said..
Share this Article
Share this Article