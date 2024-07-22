Trailblazing Chicago cop Malcolm Woo dies at 79
Malcolm Woo, a pioneering Chinese American police officer in Chicago, died on July 8 at the age of 79 from heart complications.
Joining the force in 1969, Woo was one of the first Chinese Americans to serve in the Chicago Police Department. Known for his ability to blend in during undercover operations, Woo’s career spanned various roles, including a decade on Mayor Richard M. Daley’s security detail. He was also a co-founder of the Asian American Law Enforcement Association, a regional organization dedicated to Asian American law enforcement officers. Woo’s legacy includes his dedication to community service, his passion for muscle cars and his instrumental role in rebuilding the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.
