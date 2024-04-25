Bay Area city appoints its first Asian American police chief

The City of San Pablo, California, has appointed Brian Bubar, a 21-year veteran, as its first-ever Asian American police chief.

Key points:

San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez announced the appointment in a press release on Monday.

Bubar, who is the city’s first Asian American police chief since San Pablo’s incorporation in 1948, will begin his official duties on May 1 with a base salary of $268,488.

What they’re saying:

“I am very excited to share my appointment to Chief of Police,” Bubar wrote in a LinkedIn post days after the news was released. “I recognize the responsibility and opportunity before me, and I approach it with enthusiasm.”

In a statement, Rodriguez noted that Bubar could bring forward a “solid, operational reputation and extensive local community knowledge and experience, with his noteworthy leadership credentials to the position of Police Chief.”

He also described Bubar as a dedicated law enforcement professional who “understands the importance of community engagement practices, progressive law enforcement training and the Department’s continued use of technology programs in substantially reducing violent crime in San Pablo.”

The details:

Bubar beat out 13 other applicants for the police chief position. Peckham and McKenney, an executive search firm based in Roseville, California, conducted the executive search, as noted in the press release.

Prior to becoming the chief, Bubar was tapped to serve as the department’s interim chief on December 31, 2023, following the retirement of former chief Ron Raman that same month.

Bubar’s career in the San Pablo Police Department began on Dec. 9, 2002, as a patrol officer, according to his city bio. After three and a half years in the position, he was assigned to the West Contra Costa County Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (West-NET) as a Narcotics Investigator.

He was voted Officer of the Year by his colleagues for his work in successfully infiltrating a notorious street gang as an undercover officer. Bubar was also credited with implementing a progressive recruitment program that sought candidates of the highest standards to serve as police officers.

A graduate from Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute of California’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, Bubar earned his Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego in August 2021. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University in September 2018.