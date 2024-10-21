Fan favorite Charles Ling is open to leading ‘The Golden Bachelor’

“The Golden Bachelorette” contestant and fan favorite Charles Ling says he would consider the role of “The Golden Bachelor” if given the chance.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly , the 66-year-old retired financial analyst, who lost his wife to a brain aneurysm six years ago, said, “If the opportunity knocks on my door, I’ll consider.”

Encouraged by his daughters to move forward in life, Ling captured viewers’ hearts with his vulnerability and healing journey on “The Golden Bachelorette,” where he formed deep friendships despite not finding romance with leading lady Joan Vassos and exiting on Week 4. His presence has led fans to see him as a perfect candidate for “The Golden Bachelor,” particularly as he would make history as the first Asian male lead in the franchise