This 66-year-old ‘Golden Bachelorette’ contestant is the internet’s new BF
Charles Ling, a Chinese American contestant on ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette,” has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, with many dubbing him the internet’s newest boyfriend. A Britney Spears fan and avid basketball enthusiast, his youthful spirit has charmed viewers just as much as his emotional vulnerability.
- About Ling: Ling, 66, is a retired data analyst from Philadelphia. A Chinese immigrant who moved to the U.S. with only $20 in his pocket, he has captivated viewers with his soft-spoken charm and touching reflections on grief following the loss of his wife of 36 years. In an interview with Bachelor Nation, he said it was one of his daughters who encouraged him to join the show. He recalled her saying, “Dad, I think this is a very fascinating program and I think you’d find it interesting, plus it’s really time for you to move on… You deserve it.” Speaking about the “Golden Bachelorette,” Ling described Joan Vassos as a good listener and communicator. “She really knows how to talk to other people when they have a little bit of trouble,” he said. Ling hopes that viewers, particularly seniors dealing with grief, will be inspired by his journey.
- About the show: “The Golden Bachelorette,” which premiered on Sept. 18, is the inaugural season of the “Bachelor” spinoff focused on senior contestants. While Ling did not receive the coveted first impression rose, he has undeniably won over fans. From marveling at kitchen appliances in the bachelor mansion to heartwarming moments with his daughters, he has brought depth and levity to the show. Although spoilers suggest he may not make it to the final four, viewers continue to rally for him. “My friends all over the United States or maybe even back in China will be like, ‘Wow! Charles is on air program!’ That’s gotta be a shock — good or bad, I don’t know,” he shared.
