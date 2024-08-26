ICYMI, here’s Celine Dion singing in perfect Mandarin
Celine Dion performed in flawless Mandarin on Chinese state TV as part of a New Year Gala show ushering in the Lunar New Year in 2013.
Alongside Chinese soprano Song Zuying, the Canadian vocal powerhouse enchanted audiences with a special rendition of “Mo Li Hua,” an 18th-century folk song which translates to “Jasmine Flower.” She then performed her hit song “My Heart Will Go On.”
Dion, who has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and made an emotional stage comeback at the recent Paris Olympics, has sung in various other languages, including Japanese — with Japanese American singer Yuna Ito — French, Italian, Neapolitan and Spanish.
