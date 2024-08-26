ICYMI, here’s Celine Dion singing in perfect Mandarin

NextSharkNextShark.com

ICYMI, here’s Celine Dion singing in perfect MandarinICYMI, here’s Celine Dion singing in perfect Mandarin
via CCTV
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Celine Dion performed in flawless Mandarin on Chinese state TV as part of a New Year Gala show ushering in the Lunar New Year in 2013.
Alongside Chinese soprano Song Zuying, the Canadian vocal powerhouse enchanted audiences with a special rendition of “Mo Li Hua,” an 18th-century folk song which translates to “Jasmine Flower.” She then performed her hit song “My Heart Will Go On.”
Dion, who has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and made an emotional stage comeback at the recent Paris Olympics, has sung in various other languages, including Japanese — with Japanese American singer Yuna Ito — French, Italian, Neapolitan and Spanish.

