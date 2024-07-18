Carmelo Anthony denies jealousy towards Jeremy Lin
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony has addressed long-standing rumors about his reaction to teammate Jeremy Lin’s breakout “Linsanity” run in 2012.
On a recent episode of his podcast “7PM in Brooklyn,” Anthony denied any jealousy towards Lin‘s sudden success, which had been speculated as a factor in Lin’s departure from the Knicks. Anthony claimed that he and his teammates actively supported Lin, even attempting to help him secure lucrative endorsement deals. Anthony said he estimated the potential value of these deals at “$100 million,” but Lin reportedly declined and cited his upbringing and family values as priorities.
