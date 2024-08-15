Carlos Yulo’s father spotted in Manila welcoming parade crowd
Filipino double Olympic gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo’s father, Mark, was spotted among the crowd in Manila during the Filipino Olympians’ welcome home parade on Wednesday.
Mark was seen being carried by a man with a banner behind him that read, “Caloy, Dito Papa Mo” (“Caloy, your father is here”) during GMA’s live broadcast of the parade. Yulo won two gold medals each in the floor exercise and vault events at the Paris Olympics.
