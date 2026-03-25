BTS returns to dominate global charts with ‘Arirang’

After more than three years of hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service, BTS reunited in Seoul on Saturday, releasing their fifth studio album and marking their return to the global music stage.

By the numbers: RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V performed at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul before an estimated 104,000 fans, far short of the 260,000 police had projected. While this sent Hybe shares RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V performed at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul before an estimated 104,000 fans, far short of the 260,000 police had projected. While this sent Hybe shares down 15.5% when markets opened Monday, “Arirang” sold nearly 4 million copies on release day alone, with total sales expected to approach 6 million. On Netflix, the comeback concert ranked first on the movies chart in 77 countries.

On Spotify, all 14 “Arirang” songs simultaneously claimed the top 14 positions on the Daily Top Songs Global Chart, while the album became the most-streamed K-pop release in the platform’s history and generated the most single-day plays of any K-pop album this year. The group’s 82-date world tour is projected to gross at least $1.93 billion, potentially rivaling Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” earnings.

Why this matters: Naming the album Naming the album “Arirang” after a Korean folk song that symbolized national resistance under Japanese colonial occupation and has since earned UNESCO recognition carries clear cultural weight at a time when K-pop’s cultural identity is being actively contested. Groups like Katseye , DearALICE and Santos Bravos, which are based in the U.S., the U.K. and Latin America, respectively, are sparking discussions on the subject, while Blackpink ’s most recent mini album was sung almost entirely in English. BTS’ lead video, “Swim,” sung fully in English and starring Lili Reinhart, has also fueled debate over whether the group’s homecoming is more cultural branding than cultural substance.

What’s next: BTS departed for New York on Sunday, with RM arriving at Incheon International Airport on crutches after sustaining a sprained accessory navicular bone, partial ligament damage and a bruise to the talus in Thursday’s rehearsal. However, he BTS departed for New York on Sunday, with RM arriving at Incheon International Airport on crutches after sustaining a sprained accessory navicular bone, partial ligament damage and a bruise to the talus in Thursday’s rehearsal. However, he told fans that it is “not a very serious injury.”

The group is set to headline “Spotify X BTS: Swimside” in New York, their first stateside performance together in four years, before a 34-region world tour spanning April 2026 through March 2027. A Netflix documentary will follow. Interestingly, competition is taking shape as reports indicate Netflix is also developing a “KPop Demon Hunters” world tour to promote a sequel, putting a fictional K-pop act on the global stage just as BTS reclaims it.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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