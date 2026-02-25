ARMY worldwide counts down to BTS’ highly anticipated comeback

Anticipation is building worldwide as BTS prepares to reunite as a complete group for the first time in nearly four years.

What you need to know: The The seven-member group will release their fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” named after Korea’s most famous folk song, on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST. The record, which draws on themes of identity, cultural roots and love, marks the group’s first release since each member completed their mandatory military service. The following day, the septet will headline a free outdoor concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, which will stream live on Netflix. From there, the group will launch a global tour April 9 at the Goyang Sports Complex, with 82 shows scheduled across 34 cities on four continents.

Building hype: On Valentine's Day, BTS fans, known as ARMY, lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. outside The Grove in Los Angeles, which joined Seoul and London in hosting rose walls. Meanwhile, New York saw signs, banners and light-up murals, all bearing the question "What Is Your Love Song?" BTS was confirmed as the campaign's organizer that day, with each rose paired with a QR code directing fans to the "Arirang" website to build personalized banners.

The comeback’s ripple effects have extended well beyond fan communities. In Busan, some lodging facilities are reportedly charging up to 7.5 times their usual rates for the weekend of BTS’ June concerts, drawing scrutiny from regulators. Back in Seoul, couples with weddings booked near Gwanghwamun Square on March 21 are reworking their plans, with police estimating crowds of up to 230,000 in the surrounding area.

What this means: BTS has demonstrated a cultural influence that few artists have matched, underscoring K-pop’s transformation into a global force. That influence runs deeper than chart performance as the group’s ability to captivate audiences across generations and continents has fundamentally shifted how the world engages with Korean culture.

It is a legacy the members are building offstage as well. On his birthday last week, J-Hope donated 300 million won ($207,000) to children’s medical and welfare organizations.

