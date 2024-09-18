BTS’ Army opposes return of Ador CEO after NewJeans’ demand

Some members of BTS’ Army — the group’s fanbase — are publicly opposing the return of Min Hee-jin as CEO of Ador, the Hybe subsidiary label behind NewJeans.

So far, they have expressed disapproval in a statement circulated on X, along with the hashtag #MinHeeJinOut , which trended globally. This comes after NewJeans issued an ultimatum to Hybe on Sept. 11, demanding Min’s return to her role by Sept. 25. In their statement, ARMYs accused Min of consulting a shaman to harm BTS and attempting to manipulate public opinion against the group. “We urge former CEO Min Hee-jin to stop using the artist and the fanbase as shields to push her agenda and spread falsehoods,” they stated.