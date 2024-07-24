Brooklyn councilman faces ethics complaint for mocking councilwoman who bit NYPD chief
Justin Brannan faces an ethics complaint for allegedly mocking fellow Brooklyn City Councilmember Susan Zhuang, who was arrested during a protest against a men’s shelter and faces charges including assault and resisting arrest for allegedly biting an NYPD chief.
Brannan reportedly referred to Zhuang as “Susan Fang” and brought “mock teeth” to City Hall, which Asian American activist Tim Law condemned as an offensive “anti-Asian slur” in a letter obtained by the New York Post. Through a spokesperson, Brannan defended his actions, suggesting the criticism is a distraction from Zhuang’s legal troubles: “Sadly, Mrs. Zhuang has shown zero remorse for biting a cop. She should take responsibility for her own actions, stop deflecting and start by apologizing to the NYPD instead of organizing a parade in her own honor.”
