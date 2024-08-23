NextSharkNextShark.com

Disgraced director was allegedly part of ‘Rush Hour 4’ pitch

Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Brett Ratner may allegedly return to Hollywood if “Rush Hour 4” moves forward.
According to an unnamed source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate executives reportedly held a meeting in July to discuss the project, with Ratner’s name being mentioned as a potential director and producer. Ratner did not provide further comment to THR in an email, stating that the questions about his involvement were filled with “gross inaccuracies.” Ratner, who has not directed a film since 2014, was accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct by several women, including Olivia Munn. He has strongly denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker were also mentioned as possible participants in the “Rush Hour 4” project, but a source close to the actors told THR that their involvement is not official.
