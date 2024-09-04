Breast cancer rates are surging among AAPI women
Breast cancer rates among Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women are rising at an alarmingly faster rate than in other racial and ethnic groups, particularly among younger women.
- Data: In 2021, the breast cancer diagnosis rate among AAPI women under 50 was approximately 55 per 100,000, higher than that of Black and Hispanic women and on par with white women, according to the National Institutes of Health. Between 2000 and 2021, diagnoses among AAPI women under 50 rose by 52%, with increases also observed in older age groups. Despite advancements in treatment, the breast cancer death rate for AAPI women has remained steady at about 12 per 100,000 since 2000, contrasting with a 30% decline in death rates for women of other racial and ethnic groups during the same period.
- Concerns: The trend is of significant concern as researchers attempt to understand the causes, which may include cultural shifts, stress and lifestyle changes among AAPI women. Additionally, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women have experienced a 116% higher breast cancer death rate compared to Asian American women. Other cancers, such as pancreatic, thyroid and colon cancer, are also increasing among young AAPI women, but breast cancer remains the most common and concerning due to its aggressive nature and higher mortality rates.
