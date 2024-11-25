BPA alternatives used to make plastic are just as bad, study finds

A September 2024 study found that alternatives to bisphenol A (BPA) — a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacturing of various plastics like water bottles and food can linings — may not be safer after all.

Researchers from the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche in Spain discovered that substitutes bisphenol F (BPF) and bisphenol S (BPS) behaved similarly to BPA, potentially causing concerning effects on the body. Using computer simulations to observe how the compounds interact with cell membranes, the researchers found that BPA, BPF and BPS settled into the same cell membrane location — just below its surface — making the membranes more fluid and forming clusters at higher concentrations.