Taiwan begins ban on single-use plastic cups nationwide
Taiwan’s ban on single-use plastic cups at drink shops took effect nationwide at the start of September in an effort to reduce plastic waste. The policy, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment (MOENV), aims to eliminate the waste caused by the estimated 790 million single-use plastic cups used in the nation annually.
About the ban: The ban prohibits drink shops from providing single-use plastic cups but still allows for alternatives like paper cups and cups made from plant fibers. To further encourage sustainable practices, the MOENV is promoting reusable cup services and incentivizing customers to bring their own cups. The agency is also considering expanding its reusable cup rental program, currently active in convenience stores and fast food chains, to include professional baseball games and other events. This program allows people to borrow reusable cups and return them to any participating kiosk within three days.
Phased implementation: The MOENV gradually rolled out the ban from 2022, allowing local governments to propose their own timetables for implementation. Taipei City led the way, becoming the first to ban the cups in December 2022. Other cities and counties followed suit throughout 2023 and 2024, with Kinmen being the last to adopt the policy. The initiative builds upon previous efforts to reduce plastic waste, such as prohibitions on disposable tableware.
