Bowen Yang mocks JD Vance in ‘SNL’ skit
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the recent vice presidential debate hosted by CBS, with Bowen Yang playing Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Jim Gaffigan channeling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
One topic parodied from the debate was Vance’s past comment labeling Trump as “America’s Hitler,” to which Yang said, “Well, the context matters. I meant that as a compliment.” After Gaffigan addressed a Tiananmen Square question, both “candidates” admitted to having a common ground as they had things to “back out of” before sharing an intimate moment.
Yang also mocked Vance’s fact-checking remarks, saying about the 2020 election, “[Trump] peacefully gave over power — we said no fact-checking — and willingly got on his plane without incident … Don’t check that.” The skit concluded with Vance’s “focused on the future” comment on Trump losing the 2020 election, prompting Gaffigan to exclaim, “Boom! It’s good.”
