Bodycam footage shows moments leading to fatal shooting of Victoria Lee by NJ police
Body camera footage released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Victoria Lee by police in Fort Lee on July 28. Lee, who had bipolar disorder, was having a crisis when her brother called 911 for medical assistance. Despite emphasizing her mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife, police forcibly entered the apartment at The Pinnacle complex and shot Lee, who had allegedly dropped the knife and was holding a water jug.
- Video footage: The bodycam footage shows Lee’s mother pleading with officers not to enter as Lee becomes increasingly agitated. As more officers arrive, Officer Tony Pickens Jr. shouts, “I’m gonna break the door down,” to which Lee responds, “Go ahead, and I’ll stab you in the f*cking neck. Shoot me if you want to.” Once the door is opened, the footage captures officers repeatedly shouting, “Drop the knife!” while Lee throws a large water jug at them and steps forward. Moments later, Pickens fires a shot, striking Lee in the chest. The video does not clearly show whether Lee was holding a knife when she was shot.
- Calls for justice: Lee later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation amid ongoing public outrage. Lee’s family is demanding justice and accountability, insisting that she was not a threat when she was shot. The family’s attorney argues that lethal force was unnecessary and calls for improved police training for handling mental health crises. Community leaders and activists, including representatives from AAPI, the People’s Organization for Progress and Black Lives Matter, expressed solidarity with the Asian community and called for accountability for the officers involved.
