Bodycam footage shows moments leading to fatal shooting of Victoria Lee by NJ police

Body camera footage released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Victoria Lee by police in Fort Lee on July 28. Lee, who had bipolar disorder, was having a crisis when her brother called 911 for medical assistance. Despite emphasizing her mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife, police forcibly entered the apartment at The Pinnacle complex and shot Lee , who had allegedly dropped the knife and was holding a water jug.