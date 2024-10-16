Bubble tea brand called out by Simu Liu apologizes after backlash
Canadian bubble tea company Bobba has issued an apology following criticism from actor Simu Liu on the reality show “Dragons’ Den.” Liu, who appeared as a guest investor on the show, took issue with the company’s pitch for a ready-to-drink boba tea, arguing it lacked respect for the drink’s Asian origins.
- Addressing concerns: Bobba owners Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette initially defended their product by highlighting their partnership with a Taiwanese recipe developer. However, following backlash accusing them of “whitewashing” boba tea from social media commenters, they released an apology on Instagram, acknowledging the validity of Liu’s concerns. The owners also committed to re-evaluating their branding and marketing strategies to “ensure that they reflect a respectful and accurate representation of our Taiwanese partnership and bubble tea’s cultural roots.”
- Call for respectful dialogue: The incident sparked a broader conversation about cultural appropriation and the importance of acknowledging the origins of unique food and beverages. Resident “dragon” Manjit Minhas, who initially offered Bobba $1 million for a stake in their company, withdrew her investment after considering the online criticism. Both Liu and Minhas have since released statements urging the public to refrain from harassing the entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of respectful dialogue and discourse.
