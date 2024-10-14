Simu Liu defends boba company owners amid cultural appropriation accusations
“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu has come to the defense of two “Dragons’ Den” contestants after they became the target of online hate and threats. The entrepreneurs, Sebastien Fiset and Jessica Frenette, were accused online of cultural appropriation after pitching their alcoholic bubble tea business Bobba in a recent episode.
- Passing on Bobba: Liu, who appeared as a guest investor on the show, voiced concerns about the potential appropriation of bubble tea during the episode that aired last week. After listening to their pitch, he questioned the founders about their respect for the cultural significance of bubble tea. He then went on to explain why he decided not to invest in them: “I started this venture company… primarily to uplift minority entrepreneurs and not only do I feel like this is not happening here, but that I would be uplifting a business that is profiting off of something that feels so dear to my cultural heritage. I want to be a part of bringing boba to the masses, but not like this.”
- Denouncing hate: The episode sparked online discussions about cultural appropriation and harassment directed at Fiset and Frenette. Liu took to social media to condemn online bullying and emphasize the importance of open dialogue. “Let’s disagree with each other. Let’s critique each other…But what we’re not going to do is threaten people’s physical safety,” Liu stated in a TikTok video. He further clarified his stance on Instagram, acknowledging the entrepreneurs’ missteps but urging the public to offer them “grace” and view this as a “learning moment.”
