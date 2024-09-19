‘Blessing’ scams prey on elderly Asian women in Chicago
Between May and late August, at least five elderly Asian women in Chicago fell victim to “blessing” scams, losing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and family heirlooms. The perpetrators, typically middle-aged Asian women speaking Cantonese, reportedly approach their targets with elaborate stories, exploiting their cultural beliefs and trust.
- Modus operandi: The scam, which primarily targets elderly Chinese women, involves the perpetrators claiming to be seeking a miracle doctor, then convincing the victims that they or their loved ones are in danger. They then offer a “blessing” in exchange for cash and valuables. These incidents have occurred in various locations across Chicago, including Chinatown, Bridgeport and Armour Square.
- Devastating impact: The victims and their loved ones have spoken up about the attacks, noting that they have been left devastated by the loss of their life savings and cherished possessions. One victim’s daughter lamented the lack of arrests and the profound impact the scam has had on her mother: “This is going to kill them slowly, to take everything from them. The depression, the guilt. It’s a slow and painful death.” Similar scams have been reported in various major cities, including San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York.
Share this Article
Share this Article