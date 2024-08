‘Black Myth: Wukong’: China’s first AAA game hit with censorship controversy

China’s first AAA video game “Black Myth: Wukong” has become embroiled in controversy over alleged topic censorship for livestreamers just days after its explosive debut on Tuesday. On Saturday, French video game streamer Benoit Reinier, known online as Ex Serv, shared a purported document he received from Hero Games, the marketing team behind “ Black Myth: Wukong ,” which allegedly contained a guideline on topics he must avoid when discussing the game in his livestream.