‘Beef’ Season 2 to debut in April

Netflix will release Season 2 of “Beef” on April 16, bringing back the Emmy-winning series as an eight-episode anthology with a new cast and storyline. The second season stars Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan and is produced by A24.

“Beef” Season 2 centers on a young couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, who work at an exclusive country club and witness a volatile confrontation between their boss and his wife, portrayed by Isaac and Mulligan. The cast also includes “Minari” Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung and “Parasite” actor Song Kang-ho.

Netflix said the new season unfolds through “chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner,” signaling a shift to a new setting while maintaining the series’ focus on escalating personal conflict. Melton has praised the material for the upcoming season, calling the scripts “some of the best stuff I’ve ever read.”

The new season arrives more than three years after the series’ April 2023 premiere, which followed two strangers whose lives become dangerously intertwined after a road rage incident and went on to earn widespread critical acclaim. Early reports about a potential Season 2 cast drew scrutiny from fans concerned about representation, prompting creator Lee Sung Jin to reiterate the show’s original concept. “We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series,” Lee told Deadline. “There was always going to be new characters.”

