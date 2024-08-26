Asians are more likely to be ‘supertasters’: study
Did you know that people of Asian descent are more likely to have a heightened sensitivity to certain tastes? A 2020 study from the University of Nottingham found that Asians are more likely to be “supertasters,” meaning they experience flavors more intensely; “thermal tasters,” who can perceive taste from temperature changes; and “low sweet likers,” who prefer less sweet flavors.
- Study implications: The study, led by researcher Qian Yang, sheds light on the link between ethnicity, gender and taste perception. Yang noted that the findings could have far-reaching implications for the food industry, enabling the development of products tailored to the specific taste preferences of different ethnic groups.
- Supertaster identifiers: The “supertasting” phenomenon, discovered by Linda Bartoshuk, is linked to the number of fungiform papillae (taste buds) on the tongue. Supertasters typically have over 35 of these tiny bumps within a specific area, easily identified by applying blue food coloring, as the papillae will appear as lighter circles.
