Police seek help identifying body found in West Sacramento

Officials in Northern California’s Yolo County are asking for help in identifying a man found dead last week.

Where he was found: The deceased body was located on a grassy trail adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Yolo Street in West Sacramento on April 16.

What he looked like: The remains appeared to belong to an Asian man in his 70s. He was approximately 5 feet (152.4 centimeters) tall and 108 pounds (about 49 kilograms) with brown eyes and short gray hair.

What he wore: The man wore a red short-sleeved polo shirt, a pair of cutoff jeans and a white metal bracelet around his left wrist.

Other details: The man had a receipt from a Taco Bell in downtown Sacramento. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the man in the Taco Bell, as well as a rendering of his appearance after he was found.

What to do: Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 668-5280.